11 Facebook Marketplace Scams to Watch Out For
More than one billion users buy and sell goods on Facebook Marketplace each month—but they are not the only ones cashing in. Fraudsters are using Facebook Marketplace to steal people’s money, making it a hotbed for scams. “Unlike eBay or Amazon, Facebook Marketplace shoppers have a lot more direct interaction and conversation with sellers,” says Paul Bischoff, a privacy advocate at Comparitech, a cybersecurity company. “That creates opportunities for scammers to trick victims into a number of scams with less oversight.”www.rd.com
Comments / 0