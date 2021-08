Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison’s new band, Sinsaneum, says the late musician had been dealing with “demons” before his passing. Ever since founding Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison passed away last week, friends and family have been sending out messages of grief and support. Now, Jordison’s most recent band, Sinsaenum, has released a statement about their late bandmate, and while the members show their grief, they also bring up that Jordison was dealing with “demons” and that they “did everything” in their “power to help.” It’s the first statement to address these “demons” since Jordison’s passing.