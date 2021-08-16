Bob Dylan: New Lawsuit Alleges He Sexually Abused 12-Year-Old in 1965

Bob Dylan has been accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl back in 1965 in a new lawsuit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court. Per Page Six, the court documents identify the plaintiff as “J.C.” and state, “Bob Dylan, over a six-week period between April and May of 1965 befriended and established an emotional connection with the plaintiff.” The documents detailed Dylan did this to “lower [J.C.’s] inhibitions with the object of sexually abusing her, which he did, coupled with the provision of drugs, alcohol and threats of physical violence, leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day.”