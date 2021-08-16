Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chelsea, MI

Bob Dylan: New Lawsuit Alleges He Sexually Abused 12-Year-Old in 1965

By ebanas
wcsx.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Dylan has been accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl back in 1965 in a new lawsuit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court. Per Page Six, the court documents identify the plaintiff as “J.C.” and state, “Bob Dylan, over a six-week period between April and May of 1965 befriended and established an emotional connection with the plaintiff.” The documents detailed Dylan did this to “lower [J.C.’s] inhibitions with the object of sexually abusing her, which he did, coupled with the provision of drugs, alcohol and threats of physical violence, leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day.”

wcsx.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Local
Michigan Government
State
New York State
Chelsea, MI
Government
Chelsea, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Chelsea, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dylan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etiquette#Alcohol#Manhattan Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden vows to complete Afghan evacuation, but admits risks

President Biden on Friday sought to assure the public that his administration would do everything possible to evacuate American citizens and Afghans who assisted U.S. forces in Afghanistan, while acknowledging the mission faced risks and the situation was unpredictable. In remarks from the East Room of the White House, Biden...
TV & VideosABC News

Mike Richards steps down as new 'Jeopardy!' host 'effective immediately'

Just over a week after being announced as the new host of the syndicated version of "Jeopardy!," Mike Richards is stepping down "effective immediately" amid resurfaced controversial remarks. He announced his decision Friday in an internal note sent to "Jeopardy!" staff and obtained by ABC News. "It pains me that...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

FTC revamps Facebook antitrust lawsuit after initial setback

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Thursday filed an amended complaint in its antitrust case against Facebook after an initial courtroom setback earlier this summer. The new complaint makes the same central argument that Facebook has maintained a monopoly on “personal social networking” by gobbling up potential competitors and enforcing unfair agreements, while offering new evidence and analysis.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Henri landfall likely on southern New England, with New York City on notice

A rare hurricane landfall on Long Island or southern New England looking much more likely. Henri is now forecast to be a hurricane as it approaches southern New England on Sunday. This could be the first serious threat of a hurricane strike on New England in more than 30 years. The last hurricane to make landfall on parts of New England was Hurricane Bob in 1991. The last hurricane to directly hit Long Island was Hurricane Gloria in 1985.

Comments / 0

Community Policy