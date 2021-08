What would happen if 97 percent of the world's scientists announced tomorrow that a mountain-sized comet was going to hit Earth in 10 years, destroying most of life as we know it? Then what if they said that if every government and every citizen of the world did their part to accomplish X, Y, and Z we could avert this disaster, or at least greatly minimize it? My guess is that we would all do the necessary work and make the tough sacrifices to save humanity.