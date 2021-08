As challenging as last season was with all the pandemic hassles, the experience served Watertown’s junior-heavy team well. “We have 22 seniors,” Watertown football coach Benji Kamrath said. “That’s a strong class for us. We have a lot of guys back with a ton of varsity experience. That’s always a good thing. We have a lot of guys playing both ways, so we’re going to have to work on our depth. The junior class is one of the smaller classes we have had with 10, so we are fortunate to have a bigger senior class, but those juniors can help us.”