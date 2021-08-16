Cancel
Clackamas County, OR

Nonprofit: Clackamas County cat rescue leader stepping down

By Janice Saban
Clackamas Review
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vMCQO_0bTYd3re00 Janice Saban is a Gladstone resident who leads the Our Community Cat Rescue group.

After 13 years, I'm resigning from cat/kitten rescue in Clackamas County.

As the founder of Our Community Cat Rescue, I've developed an enormous reputation for taking in cats/kittens that may be otherwise euthanized or not taken in at all.

The need has become so great, and lack of enough fosters has forced the closure of the small and foster-home-based rescue. I'm asking for help in the donation of a house or facility in Clackamas County so that the rescue may continue.

I'll still run the rescue group, but the volunteers would come to care for the cats/kittens. Not all can foster, but many can come to care for the cats/kittens.

Cats/kittens with medical needs would still be fostered in a medical foster home.

Our Community Cat Rescue has a strict protocol for cleaning and would be kept clean daily.

Our Community Cat Rescue started doing their own adoptions this year and it has been a successful program, so no cat/kitten would be there long term.

Many are sad to see us close and pleading with us not to, but unless we get a facility, we cannot.

We fill the void for the lack of services for cats/kittens in Clackamas County.

Janice Saban is a Gladstone resident who leads the Our Community Cat Rescue nonprofit group. Email janicemilwaukie@aol.com for more information.

