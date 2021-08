A few weeks ago, my husband and I were visiting his doctor for a routine check-up. The doctor’s long-time P.Aa, someone whose knowledge and thoughtful explanations we had come to rely on over the years, became more animated than we had ever seen her be. She was talking about the COVID-19 vaccine and how impressed she was with it. We asked her about its quality since it had been developed so quickly. She said that even before the pandemic had been declared officially in early 2020, the worldwide medical community, sensing a looming emergency, had come together and shared information they had been compiling for well over a decade on coronaviruses of the past (SARS and MERS, for example).