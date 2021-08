The first week of play in the fourth phase of the Online Darts Live League will start on Monday. For four weeks, players compete for a place in the so called 'Champions Week'. From Monday to Wednesday, Robert Thornton, Matthew Dennant, James Richardson, Robert Owen, Sean Fisher and Richard North play a group against each other. Each player plays once a day against the other players in the group. The winner of this group goes directly to the final group on Saturday.