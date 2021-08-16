Cancel
High double digit revenue and profit growth for ASICS EMEA

Cover picture for the articleASICS EMEA has reported a consolidated net revenue increase of 44% across all distribution channels in year to date (YTD) versus the same period last year. ASICS’ Europe, Middle East & Africa division also reported that YTD operating income ‘increased significantly’ to €70.5 million. ASICS reported 52% year-on-year growth in...

#Emea#Asics#Profitable Growth#Europe#Product Innovation#Asics Emea#Middle East Africa#Metaspeed Sky
Financial ReportsSpringfield Business Journal

Robinhood doubles revenue

Stock-trading company Robinhood's revenue more than doubled in the second quarter. Revenue came to $565 million, bolstered by a surge in crypto trading, officials said. As expected by analysts, the company posted a quarterly net loss of $502 million.
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Ridiculously Profitable Growth Stocks Investors Are Sleeping On

Equitable Group (TSX:EQB) and goeasy (TSX:GSY) are two wildly profitable companies that many investors may be sleeping on. Certainly, alternative lending is not the sexiest business in the world following the disastrous events that unfolded in 2008. Since then, “subprime” has become a bit of a dirty word. Those who shied away from the alternative lenders since then have missed out on some pretty incredible gains.
EconomyForexTV.com

India Industrial Output Logs Double-Digit Growth

India’s industrial production logged a double-digit growth in June due the low base of comparison, official data revealed on Thursday. Industrial production grew 13.6 percent on a yearly basis in June, but much slower than the revised 28.6 percent expansion posted in May. Economists had forecast an annual increase of 13.5 percent.
Businessinternationalinvestment.net

Zurich's life sales growth in EMEA 'mainly driven' in five countries

Zurich Group's life new business annual premium equivalent (APE) sales returned to growth, with an 11% increase on a like-for-like basis, the Swiss-headquartered international insurer reported today (12 August) in its half year results. The rise in sales reflected favourable growth momentum in unit-linked business and protection products, together with...
Retailsgbonline.com

Inside The Call: SportChek Scores Second Straight Quarter Of Healthy Double-Digit Growth

SportChek’s same-store sales continued to see a strong recovery, jumping 28.6 percent in the second quarter ended July 3 year-over-year and advancing 5.1 percent over the 2019 second quarter. Canadian Tire Corp.’s officials said the growth reflected strong demand for casual wear as well as athletic footwear and apparel. The gains came despite inventory constraints.
StocksLaw.com

Linklaters PEP, Profits Jump While Revenue Growth Slows Compared to Rivals

Linklaters’ global profit per equity partner (PEP) and profits jumped in the latest financial year, the firm announced on Wednesday, but it recorded muted revenue growth for the period. The firm nudged up revenues by just 2.1% to hit £1,673.9 million, compared to 5% revenue growth by U.K. rivals Allen...
Financial Reportspacbiztimes.com

Sonos delivers surprise profit, raises revenue guidance

Sonos delivered a loud earnings beat after the markets closed Aug. 11, as the Santa Barbara-based home sound system producer delivered net income back in the black when the company announced its third quarter 2021 earnings. Sonos generated net income of $17.6 million, or 12 cents per diluted share, for...
Financial Reportsmediapost.com

Trade Desk Doubles Q2 Revenues, Sees Strong CTV Growth

Demand-side platform The Trade Desk has resumed major revenue growth in the second quarter -- almost double that of a year ago -- to $280 million. Connected TV revenues were a major piece of that gain. Total video -- including CTV -- now represents a 30% share of all Trade Desk business, while mobile has a 40% share.
Financial Reportsprotocol.com

Coinbase reports big jumps in profit and revenue

Coinbase reported a surge in profit in the second quarter propelled by revenue that easily beat Wall Street projections. The crypto marketplace posted a net income of $1.6 billion, compared to $32 million in the year-ago quarter. Revenue soared elevenfold to $2 billion from $178 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.8 billion.
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Elanco Animal Health stock sinks after profit beat on revenue doubled, but outlook is mixed

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Inc. sank 7.3% toward a three-month low in premarket trading Monday, after the animal health company reported second-quarter profit that topped expectations and revenue that more than doubled, amid strength in the U.S. vaccine business and international markets, but provided a mixed full-year outlook. The company said increased logistics costs and inflationary pressure hurt the full-year profit outlook. The net loss widened to $210 million, or 43 cents a share, from $53 million or 13 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, such as impairment charges, adjusted earnings per share came to 28 cents, above the FactSet consensus of 27 cents. Revenue grew 118.3% to $1.28 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.24 billion, as pet health revenue rose 170% and farm animal revenue increased 79%. For 2021, the company lowered its guidance range for adjusted EPS to 97 cents to $1.03 from $1.00 to $1.06 but raised its revenue guidance to $4.68 billion to $4.73 billion from $4.67 billion to $4.71 billion. The stock has advanced 15.3% year to date while the S&P 500 has rallied 18.1%.
Marketspcdandf.com

Report: 29 IC Product Categories to See Double-Digit Growth in 2021

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – Special purpose logic, DRAM, cellphone MPUs, and display drivers are forecast to lead an industry-wide upturn as demand extends into the second half of the year, according to IC Insights, with sales rising more than 30% in each category. The total IC market is now forecast to rise 24% in 2021.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Remote Monitoring and Control Solutions Provider Acorn Reports Q2'21 Revenue, Gross Profit and Net Income Growth; Investor Call Today 11am ET

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Wilmington, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2021) - Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: ACFN), a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) remote monitoring and control solutions for stand-by power generators, gas pipelines, air compressors and other industrial equipment, announced improved results for the year-to-date and second quarter periods ended June 30, 2021.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Estee Lauder Stock Gains After Q4 Earnings Top Estimates

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 62.1% year-on-year, to $3.94 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $3.75 billion. Sales in the Americas increased 86% Y/Y, Europe, Middle East & Africa rose 70%, and Asia/Pacific gained 40%. Gross profit rose 77% Y/Y to $2.9 billion,...

