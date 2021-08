SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AKASA™, the only Unified Automation™ company for healthcare revenue cycle management, released findings from a recent survey highlighting the rapid adoption of automation among hospitals and health systems. The survey found 78% of health systems are currently using or are in the process of implementing automation in their revenue cycle operations - a 12 percentage point increase compared to results of last year's survey. The findings signify automation in healthcare is no longer an emerging trend but is mission-critical for driving efficiency and cost-effectiveness in revenue cycle operations.