Arctic Monkeys Reportedly Recording New Album

My weekly list of the songs that have been rocking me all weekend long and asking you to rock along with me. Turn them up, LOUD. Anchor Thieves are to me one of the most important bands in rock n roll. They constantly push boundaries and are musically fearless. They released not one, but TWO, records on Friday and already 2021 is better for it. Their latest single, “Home”, is a haunting song that will have you wanting to hit play again the second it’s over. Trust me, I’ve listened to it over 47 times since it came out. I often say I wish more bands were like Anchor Thieves, and by that I mean a band just being unapologetically themselves. Music industry take note and be more like Anchor Thieves, all of you. NOW.