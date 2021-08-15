Cancel
Arctic Monkeys Reportedly Recording New Album

By Music News
1029thebuzz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArctic Monkeys have been working on their next album in a recording studio in Suffolk, according to the website of Butley Priory, a venue located two hours from London on the Suffolk coast. The band recorded there between June and July. The post reads, “We’ve had a band staying with...

Matt Helders
#Arctic Monkeys#Acoustics#Butley Priory
