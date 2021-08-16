NY Senate minority leader calls on state, federal government to help Afghan allies

The Taliban has seized control of Afghanistan, with the Islamic militant group defeating the U.S.-trained and funded Afghan army at an astonishing pace. Last month, President Biden held a press conference where he insisted that despite the U.S. pulling troop presence from Afghanistan, a Taliban takeover of the country “is not inevitable.” In just over a month since that press conference, the Taliban captured multiple cities and finally Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, cementing their control in the region. Former CIA Analyst, U.S. Army Major who served in Afghanistan and Co-Founder of No One Left Behind, Matt Zeller, joins to discuss the severe threat the Taliban poses the citizens of Afghanistan now that militants have taken control. He also talks about America’s need to focus on quickly airlifting all U.S. personnel and allies out of harm’s way, reports describing the violence beginning under Taliban rule, and how he plans to hold President Biden accountable for the lack of foresight that led to an international disaster.