'Almost comical': Sciutto criticizes Biden adviser over Afghanistan answer

 4 days ago
CNN's Jim Sciutto reacts after President Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan calls the withdrawal from Afghanistan a "successful drawdown."

POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Maher torches Biden's Afghan withdrawal: 'The adults are back in charge' and somehow 'f--- it up?'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher torched the Biden administration over the turbulent military withdrawal from Afghanistan. Maher kicked off the show's panel discussion Friday night by knocking former President Trump, asserting that "everything he did" during his presidency was "f---ed up and crazy" and ever since Biden was elected and took office, "the adults are back in charge."
POTUSAOL Corp

Chris Cuomo compares Biden to Trump for refusing to admit Afghan withdrawal has gone poorly

Chris Cuomo went after President Biden on Cuomo Prime Time Wednesday, comparing him to former President Trump. Days after the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan turned into absolute chaos in the capital city of Kabul, Biden maintained that there was nothing the U.S. could have done to stop that from happening. Cuomo drew a connection between that and Trump’s inability to admit anything ever went wrong with anything he did as president.
WorldPosted by
Fox News

'Hannity' on Biden's handling of Afghanistan

This is a rush transcript of "Hannity" on August 19, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right. And, Tucker, thank you. Welcome to HANNITY. Day five, Americans trapped behind enemy lines pretty much -- well, they're...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Lindsey Graham threatens Biden with impeachment over Afghanistan

Senator Lindsey Graham claimed Joe Biden should be impeached if any Americans or Afghan allies are left behind in the US withdrawal.Mr Graham said the US was “duty-bound” to evacuate every US citizen and “honour-bound” to do likewise for the Afghan interpreters and contractors who aided the American occupation.“If we leave one American behind. If we don’t get all those Afghans who stepped up to the plate to help us out then Joe Biden, in my view, has committed a high crime and misdemeanor under the Constitution and should be impeached,” the Republican Senator from South Carolina told Fox...
Utah StateSalt Lake Tribune

Utah congressman wants Biden to answer for what went wrong in Afghanistan

A Utah congressman wants to force the Biden administration to explain what plans were made for the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, what intelligence it received about the Taliban’s military offensive, and how the Taliban takeover changes the potential terrorist threat. Rep. Blake Moore, a Republican member of the...
POTUSNPR

Withdrawing From Afghanistan May Be The One Thing Biden And Trump May Agree On

In Afghanistan the world is witnessing disastrous consequences associated with a rare area of agreement between President Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump. Both presidents saw the 20-year war in the remote and rugged country as an unwelcome inheritance and an albatross. For Trump it was the prime example of the "forever wars" he promised to end, a salient promise of his "America First" campaign. Frustrated in his initial efforts to truncate the U.S. mission, Trump finally bypassed the Afghan government to negotiate directly with the Taliban. The deal with them that he signed on Feb. 29, 2020 promised to pull all U.S. troops out by May 1, 2021.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Geraldo hits Biden for 'pitiful' speech as Afghanistan crumbles: 'What the hell did COVID have to do with' it

Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera called out President Joe Biden for a "pitiful" and irrelevant speech instructing Americans about forthcoming coronavirus booster shots as a geopolitical and humanitarian catastrophe intensifies in Afghanistan under his watch. Rivera said on "The Five" Biden's speech Wednesday was disjointed and the president was "blinking...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Ric Grenell blasts Biden administration’s Afghanistan withdrawal

One of those watching in horror as the events unfold on the streets of Kabul is the Trump administration’s former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell. In a wide-ranging interview with the Washington Examiner’s Doug McKelway, he offers his perspective on the mistakes that the Biden administration made. He defends the Trump administration’s negotiations with the Taliban. And he also offers his perspective on the long-term future of Afghanistan and on whether the White House press corps, which he once criticized from the briefing room podium, can report fairly on the Biden administration.

