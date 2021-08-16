Prince Harry to film Invictus documentary in the UK

Ready to serve. Prince Harry has remained dedicated to the military following his retirement from the British Royal Army in 2015. The Duke of Sussex is one of many members of the British royal family to serve their country throughout history. Harry was part of the armed forces for 10 years, while his older brother, Prince William, completed seven and half years. Their father, Prince Charles, was part of the Royal Air Force, while their grandfather Prince Philip served in the Royal Navy for nearly 14 years.