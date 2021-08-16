Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Travis Barker 'a little nervous' before first flight

Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Travis Barker 'a little nervous' before first flight. Travis Barker "seemed a little bit nervous" as he boarded a flight for the first time since surviving a 2008 plane crash.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
789
Followers
21K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Flight#A Little Bit#Plane Crash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Auctioning off Engagement Ring From Him

Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler is ready to move on. The 46-year-old is auctioning off a bunch of items the Blink 182 drummer gave her throughout their relationship, including her engagement and wedding rings. This news comes in light of the rumors that Barker and currently girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian got married on a whim.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Travis Barker Just Dropped $8,000 for a Diamond Skull Veneer

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker "Have Talked Marriage" Travis Barker is putting "all the small things" on his tooth. The Blink-182 drummer's pearly whites just got a blingy upgrade thanks to a veneer embellished with a diamond skull, made by "the father of diamond dentistry" Dr. Thomas Connelly DDS. "He came to me a few months ago, he wanted something cool," Connelly exclusively told E! News. "He wanted something people hadn't done before."
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Travis Barker says “anything is possible” with Kourtney Kardashian after first flight since 2008

Travis Barker has shared a heartfelt message to his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, after the couple flew for the first time since his deadly 2008 plane crash. On Saturday, August 18th, the blink-182 drummer boarded Kylie Jenner’s private jet to fly from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. It was the first plane Barker had boarded since the fatal South Carolina Learjet 60 airplane crash thirteen years prior.
Accidentsrepublic-online.com

Travis Barker takes flight 13 years after horror plane crash

Travis Barker has boarded a plane for the first time since his horror plane crash in 2008. The Blink-182 drummer has feared being in the sky for over a decade after he survived a plane crash that killed four people, but on Saturday (14.08.21), he was pictured boarding a flight with his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian.
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Travis Barker drops $8K on skull-shaped tooth gem

Travis Barker is following in girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s footsteps when it comes to mouth jewelry. The Blink-182 rocker, 45, debuted a new diamond-covered skull gem on one of his incisors on Friday. Dr. Thomas Connelly DDS, who has worked with tons of other athletes and celebrities on their smiles, created...
EntertainmentPosted by
The Independent

Expert tips for overcoming a fear of flying, as Travis Barker flies for first time in 13 years

Travis Barker who survived a plane crash in which four people died, has flown for the first time since the 2008 accident, praising girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian for helping him overcome his fear.“With you anything is possible,” the Blink-182 drummer, 45, wrote on Twitter next to a photo of the couple embracing beside a private jet. Together, they flew to Mexico With you anything is possible 🖤 @kourtneykardash pic.twitter.com/RPCGvAgSNP— Travis Barker (@travisbarker) August 17, 2021It’s not surprising that, after a near-death experience, it took Barker 13 years to step foot on a plane. But why do some people who haven’t been...
Musiccoast1045.com

Willow drops live performance video for ‘Lipstick’ featuring Travis Barker

Willow has released a live video for her song “Lipstick,” off her new pop-punk-inspired album ‘Lately I Feel Everything.’ The clip features the singer performing onstage with Travis Barker on drums and two guitarists. “Lipstick” is the follow-up to Willow’s previous single “Transparent Soul,” also featuring Barker; the Blink-182 drummer...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Travis Barker Shares Sweet Response After Joining Kourtney Kardashian On His First Plane Ride Since 2008 Crash

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been making serious waves since they became Instagram official earlier this year. Since then, they’ve enjoyed each other’s company on public outings and have packed on plenty of PDA in social media posts. Of course, there’s more to their relationship than steamy pics and unexpected haircuts. The two also show support for each other, and this was the case during Barker’s first plane ride since his crash in 2008. And to mark the accomplishment, he shared a sweet response on social media.
Celebritieskiss951.com

Travis Barker Credits Kourtney Kardashian for Overcoming Fear of Flying

Travis Barker is praising his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, for helping him overcome his fear of flying after his near-fatal plane crash in 2008. “With you anything is possible🖤 @kourtneykardash,” the Blink-182 drummer captioned a photo of the couple kissing in front of a plane while holding Kourtney in his arms.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Travis Barker’s Daughter Just Called Kourtney Her ‘Stepmom’ After Rumors They’re Secretly Engaged

Keeping up with the…Barkers? Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, called Kourtney Kardashian her “stepmom” weeks after rumors the Blink-182 member and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum got secretly engaged. Alabama—Travis’ 15-year-old daughter from his marriage to Shanna Moakler—played a game of “Never Have I Ever” on her Instagram...
CelebritiesPopculture

Travis Barker's Ex Criticizes His Relationship With Kourtney Kardashian for 'Copying' Romantic Moments

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been packing on the PDA since going public with their relationship on Valentine's Day, even fueling engagement rumors. The blink-182 drummer's ex-wife, former Miss USA and Playboy Bunny Shanna Moakler, hasn't been too pleased by their loved-up status and has been shading the couple the entire way. In her latest interview with Us Weekly, Moakler claimed that Barker was "recycling" movies from their romance on Kardashian. "I’m not bothered by them and I don’t even find them even scandalous or whatever," she assured readers. "Like, if you’re in love and you want to show that off, go for it."
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Trashing Kourtney Kardashian's Relationship With Travis Barker, Shanna Moakler Has Apparently Broken Up With Her Boyfriend

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker have supposedly been dating for over a year now, but not everyone is happy for them. Well, it’s mainly one person who isn’t: Barker's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. She actually has some serious animosity toward the Kardashians that stems from alleged cheating between Kim and Barker back in the day. Despite the very public trashing of their relationship, Kourtney Kardashian and Barker are reportedly still going strong. But in a strange twist of circumstances, Moakler apparently called it quits with her own boyfriend of late.
Accidentshotradiomaine.com

(News) Travis Barker Flies for The First Time Since Plane Crash

Travis Barker flew for the first time since the deadly plane crash 13 years ago that killed 4 people and left him with third-degree burns. On Saturday, Travis and GF Kourtney Kardashian boarded a plane in L.A. Barker vowed never to fly again after the crash that took the life of 2 close friends along with the 2 pilots. DJ AM also survived the crash but died a year later of an overdose. He and Kourtney, along with Kris Jenner and Cory Gamble, were headed to Cabo, but Travis was an hour late. It’s unclear if he was just delayed or had second thoughts. Even before the crash, Travis was terrified of flying, and just before getting on the ill-fated jet, he called his dad and said he had a bad feeling about the flight. They all flew on Kylie’s private jet, for a vacay in Mexico.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's "Yummy" New PDA Pic Is Too Hot to Handle

Watch: Travis Barker Flies for 1st Time Since Deadly Plane Crash. Kourtney Kardashian just proved she's the perfect snack to satisfy boyfriend Travis Barker. The adoring lovers shared a sultry pic from their trip to Cabo San Lucas on Wednesday, Aug. 18, with Kourtney writing "Yummy" in the caption The Instagram snap shows the Blink-182 drummer nibbling on Kourtney's cheek as she stares into the camera, looking hotter—and happier—than ever in a slinky black and white striped lace up maxi dress.
TV ShowsPosted by
Glamour

Travis Barker Cut Kourtney Kardashian's Hair, and She Just Shared the Final Outcome

On August 4, Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo carousel to Instagram that she captioned, “Ten days of quarantine.” It's unclear why the reality star and her boyfriend, Travis Barker, had to quarantine—but the pics she shared are deeply relatable to anyone who experienced 2020. She, Barker, and her kids passed the time watching TV shows, eating desserts, and, yes, cutting each other's hair.
Celebritiesillinoisnewsnow.com

Travis Barker spent $8,000 to get a skull put on his tooth

Rock stars…they’re just like us! What, you mean you don’t routinely drop thousands of dollars to decorate your teeth with diamonds?. A dentist named Dr. Thomas Connelly just told E! News that Travis Barker recently had Connelly make him a tooth veneer with a diamond skull on it, and revealed that the permanent platinum-and-diamond skull, which Connelly says is built into a porcelain crown, cost $8,000.

Comments / 0

Community Policy