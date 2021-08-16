Two-Minute Drill: The 'mindset shift' for Nebraska's running game

Trev Alberts wasn't ready to officially call it. But it appears Nebraska football's sellout streak at Memorial Stadium is headed toward being safe for another season. There have been whispers that the 375-game stretch, put on pause last season when only handfuls of people were allowed into Big Ten stadiums because of the COVID-19 pandemic, might be in danger of ending with a home opener against FCS member Fordham on Sept. 4, and a second home game a week later against Buffalo, for a Husker program that has won 12 games the last three seasons.