The ‘Superman & Lois’ Season 1 Finale Will Test the Kent Family

Next week on Superman & Lois episode 15, you’re going to see the epic season 1 finale. “Last Sons of Krypton” is one of those hours that will be game-changing. Not only does it have the challenge of trying to tie together some season 1 loose ends, but it also needs to set the stage for a season 2. The show was renewed a good while back, so we tend to think that the writers have some plans already for what the future will hold!