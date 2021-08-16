Cancel
The ‘Superman & Lois’ Season 1 Finale Will Test the Kent Family

The ‘Superman & Lois’ Season 1 Finale Will Test the Kent Family. They need more than the Man of Steel to deal with the latest threat.

TV Seriesepicstream.com

Superman and Lois Episode 15 RELEASE DATE and TIME, Countdown, Where to Watch, Teasers, Previews, News and Everything You Need to Know for the FINALE

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. The finale has finally arrived and the penultimate run of Superman & Lois just laid the groundwork perfectly for the show in the Arrowverse with the Man of Steel struggling to juggle his life as a hero and as a father. Episode 15 is about to arrive, so, be ready with everything you need to know from where to watch the series, to teasers, to previews, and have the release date and time set on your countdown.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Superman & Lois episode 15 (finale) spoilers: ‘Last Sons of Krypton’

Next week on Superman & Lois episode 15, you’re going to see the epic season 1 finale. “Last Sons of Krypton” is one of those hours that will be game-changing. Not only does it have the challenge of trying to tie together some season 1 loose ends, but it also needs to set the stage for a season 2. The show was renewed a good while back, so we tend to think that the writers have some plans already for what the future will hold!
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Superman & Lois Review: The Eradicator (Season 1 Episode 14)

Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 14, “The Eradicator,” delivers a penultimate episode in which Edge targets Clark’s greatest strength once again: his heart. Edge continues to underestimate Clark’s heart despite it being the thing that saved him from Edge’s mind control in the first place. This works in favor of our hero, but it makes Edge look incompetent at being evil.
TV Serieshiawathaworldonline.com

‘Superman & Lois’ Finale, ‘Time’ for a Great Prison Drama, Body-Swapping on ‘Fantasy Island,’ Hamilton History

An action-packed season finale of Superman & Lois pits father against son. Game of Thrones’ Sean Bean and Line of Duty’s Stephen Graham star in a three-part BritBox prison drama. Fantasy Island welcomes a real-life acting couple whose characters switch bodies. Man vs. History gives the low-down on the fatal Hamilton–Aaron Burr duel.
TV SeriesEW.com

Watch Lois Lane attack Leslie Larr in Superman & Lois finale sneak peek

Pro tip: Don't mess with Lois Lane — or her family. The iconic intrepid reporter has always been a force of nature in Superman comics, but Elizabeth Tulloch has been taking the character to new heights on the CW's Superman & Lois. And the Kent family matriarch's claws are out now that her son Jordan (Alex Garfin) has been kidnapped by Morgan Edge/Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner), aka Superman's (Tyler Hoechlin) evil half-brother. And EW has your exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's season 1 finale in which Lois lets out her rage on the only person she can right now: Edge's righthand Kryptonian soldier Leslie Larr (Stacey Farber).
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

'Superman & Lois' Season 2 Will Explore a New Side of Lois Lane's Story

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Superman & Lois. The first season of the CW's Superman & Lois came to a close on Aug. 17 with the arrival of a character who will surely not only turn the life of Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) upside down but also the lives of Lois Lane (Bitsie Tulloch) and John Henry Irons (Wolé Parks). After crash landing in Smallville, Natalie Irons (Tayler Buck) is here to stay.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

A New ‘Superman & Lois’ Series Regular Will Make Life Complicated for the Kents

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Superman & Lois Season 1 finale “Last Sons of Krypton.”]. Just as Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) solved one problem — his half-brother Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner) using their son Jordan (Alexander Garfin) — another arose in the Superman & Lois Season 1 finale that will affect the Kents: A visitor from another Earth.
TV Serieswciu.com

3 Things to Know about The Eradicator before Tonight's Superman & Lois Finale

After the dramatic ending in last week’s Superman & Lois episode, you won’t want to miss what happens next to the Kent family in the season finale of Superman & Lois. When Jordan is taken by Tal-Rho, Clark’s biggest fear has become a reality. With Jordan in Tal-Rho's custody, will he be able to tap into his Kryptonian potential and help his dad take on his uncle?
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Preview — Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 15: Last Sons of Krypton

Clark and Lois race against the clock to save Jordan and the rest of the world on Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 15, “Last Sons of Krypton.”. This season finale is an Arrowverse reunion behind the scenes as The Flash‘s Tom Cavangh directs the episode. While, Superman races around...

