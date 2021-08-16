WWII vet jumps from a plane on his 100th birthday

CHESANING — Leslie Agnew served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Ajax in the Pacific, but he never received the medals he earned for that service — until Thursday. His son Joseph Agnew, along with eight of his siblings and numerous other family members, was presented Thursday with the American Campaign Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, and the World War II Victory medal by U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar at a ceremony at the Chesaning American Legion.