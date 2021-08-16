Cancel
World War II

WWII vet jumps from a plane on his 100th birthday

The Press
The Press
 4 days ago
Tom Rice, a US paratrooper during World War II, jumped from a restored D-Day plane and landed on a beach in his hometown to celebrate his 100th birthday.

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

Tom Rice
#Wwii
