MOVIES IN THE PARK are back! Grab your blanket and lawn chairs and come watch a movie on our GIANT movie screen! We are kicking off the season on Saturday, May 29th with "Tom & Jerry" at Portola Park. Activities begin at 6:00 pm, and movies begin at dusk. Due to social distancing restrictions on attendance, our first two movies are full. We don't anticipate having attendance restrictions beginning with the June 18th movie, The Greatest Showman. For more information, please call 562-383-4200. PLEASE NOTE THAT SONIC THE HEDGEHOG WILL SCREEN ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 20TH, NOT ON SUNDAY, THE 15TH. The 2021 schedule is: