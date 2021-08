This Chapman Museum will be hosting an in-person program titled, “The Sunken Vessels of Lake George” beginning at 7pm on August 11th. Speaker, Maureen Folk, will discuss the many vessels that lie at the bottom of Lake George and their importance in the French and Indian War, including the oldest warship in the United States. Space will be limited, and reservations are required for this program. Interested parties should contact Maureen at (518)793-2826 or mfolk@chapmanmuseum.org to reserve their spot. Maureen will be focusing on the importance of underwater archaeology and how this field has developed since the 1960’s. She will discuss why so many of these ships ended up at the bottom and how archaeologists excavate underwater and preserve the artifacts they bring to the surface. The Chapman Museum is located at 348 Glen Street, Glens Falls, and parking is behind the museum off Bacon Street. The event will be held inside the museum gallery space.