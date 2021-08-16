Cancel
Drunk Elephant's Beloved Vitamin C Serum Just Got a Major Makeover

By Brittany Burhop Fallon, Beauty Director
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttention all C-Firma fans (and I know there are thousands of you): Drunk Elephant has completely reimagined the way it wants you to use its beloved vitamin C product, and as a result, a new product is launching today. Named C-Firma Fresh Day Serum ($78)—there’s an emphasis on the newly added word “fresh” that I’ll explain below—the serum is actually now two separate products that allow for users to play mixologist with their skin care. Here’s the scoop.

