Wilkes-Barre reschedules CarFit clinic, accepting mail-in requests for White Goods collection stickers
WILKES-BARRE — The city Monday announced the rescheduling of the CarFit clinic by the Health Department. The clinic will be held in October. It was originally scheduled for Aug. 24. More details will be released when they become available. Please call 570.208.4287 or 570.208.4653 for dates of online availability. An online course is available at https://www.car-fit.org/ . The city also said it will accept mail-in requests for the upcoming White Goods collection. Residents can mail a completed application, payment, and a pre-addressed, pre-stamped envelope for stickers. The mailing address is: White Goods Pick-Up, 40 East Market St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711. Applications and guidelines can be downloaded at www.wilkes-barre.city/whitegoods .
