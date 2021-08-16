Wilkes-Barre reschedules CarFit clinic, accepting mail-in requests for White Goods collection stickers

BRYN MAWR, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aug 20, 2021– Aqua Pennsylvania Inc. filed an application with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) today requesting an increase in water and wastewater rates for its customers. The primary reason for the request is the recovery of $1.1 billion the company has prudently spent to upgrade its distribution and treatment systems, improving drinking water quality and service reliability throughout its water and wastewater operations.