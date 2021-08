Manager Brandon Hyde said Stewart is sitting out Wednesday against the Rays due to a sore knee, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. Hyde described the knee issue as a minor, day-to-day concern, so Stewart may only need one day off to overcome the injury. Regardless, Stewart's opportunities moving forward are expected to take a hit after Ryan Mountcastle returned from the 7-day injured list earlier this week. The Orioles are expected to deploy the quintet of Trey Mancini, Mountcastle, Anthony Santander, Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays at first base, designated hitter and three outfield spots in some combination in most games, leaving no room in the regular lineup for Stewart.