Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Charts Recap for August 9th - 15th, 2021

sonicboomrecords.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve got another week’s best-sellers tabulated and posted! BILLIE EILISH maintains her unrelenting grip on the top slot, with Happier Than Ever scoring a third consecutive number-one placement in our top ten despite strong weeks from Pearl Jam’s No Code and Plantasia! Billie’s second full-length has been a universal chart topper, and nationally speaking had the second best week of vinyl sales of any record of “the second vinyl era”. (Yeah, T. Swift had the best)

www.sonicboomrecords.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Music#Charts Recap#Sonic Boom#Jungle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Musicsonicboomrecords.com

New Releases for August 13th, 2021

“Maybe there was no chance of people really understanding what No Code was when it was first released, but hindsight is everything. Having watched the trajectory of Pearl Jam’s career wind and weave its way from grunge to that genre’s answer to stadium-ready classic rock, a lot of the things that once perplexed me about No Code now make sense.” - Consequence.
Posted by
Indy100

Brutal gym exchange between model, 19, and man in his 40s goes viral

A social media influencer has called for men to “LEAVE WOMEN ALONE” after she had a jaw-dropping exchange with an older man at the gym.Avrey Ovard, 19, was working out in a fitness studio on Sunday when the stranger, apparently in his 40s, came over and started chatting to her.After a number of attempts to make small talk with the teenager he then asked for her number. She replied that she was “too young” for him.He then retorted that he was “too rich” for her.In a video of their encounter, posted to TikTok, Ovard can be seen stretching on...
Soompi

Veteran Actress Kim Min Kyung Passes Away

Veteran actress Kim Min Kyung has passed away at the age of 61. On August 17, her agency, DaHong Entertainment, confirmed, “Kim Min Kyung passed away yesterday (August 16).” She is currently laid to rest at a hospital in Seoul and her funeral will take place on August 18. Born...
Hello Magazine

Nicole Kidman wows in dreamy sun-soaked photo as she teases exciting news

Nicole Kidman has an ethereal beauty that has captivated movie fans for years. And she shared her dreamiest look yet on Instagram this week as she counted down to an exciting event. The 54-year-old star shared a stunning snapshot showing her in character as Masha in her upcoming miniseries, Nine...
centralrecorder.com

Who is Finn’s biological father?: Rumors from The Bold and The Beautiful!

The Bold and The Beautiful is one of the longest-running American TV soap operas today! The show’s popularity speaks for its 8,552 episodes, as recorded back on the 2nd of July 2021. The new tease for the forthcoming episodes teases the origin of John “Finn” Finnegan, portrayed by Tanner Novlan. As per the rumours and several spoilers, there is a revelation that Finn’s biological father might be Lance, played by Adam Huss.
EntertainmentPosted by
Black Enterprise

White Woman Apologizes for Capitalizing Off Black Woman’s Book Title

A white woman who amassed over 2 million followers on Instagram by using a name almost identical to a Black woman’s book name is issuing an apology. Jessica “Jess” Natale has been going by the name “So You Want to Talk About” on Instagram since February 2020. The issue is her Instagram handle name is extremely similar to Ijeoma Oluo’s 2018 book title, So You Want to Talk About Race, Insider reports.
goodmorningamerica.com

Tyra Banks takes a 'wig break' and shows off fresh-faced selfies

Tyra Banks has famously been known to say "smile with your eyes," and she's doing just that in her latest lineup of selfies. On Instagram, the supermodel, businesswoman and television personality gave fans a glimpse of her natural beauty as she showed off a fresh, makeup-free look along with a top-knot hairstyle.
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

Steve Burton Shares a Health Update

Fans were stunned on Aug. 13 when GENERAL HOSPITAL star Steve Burton (Jason) revealed that he had tested positive for COVID after being exposed on the job. Just five days later, the actor shared a selfie on Instagram to offer an update on how he’s doing. “All is well,” Burton reported. “Thanks for the well wishes and prayers! Appreciate it, and the fam is great!”
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Jennifer Hudson Looks Breathtaking in Puffed Red Gown & Fishnet Headpiece for Ebony Magazine Photoshoot

Get a glimpse of singer and actress Jennifer Hudson's captivating look as she stunned on the cover of Ebony Magazine's September Digital Cover. Jennifer Hudson has come a long way since her emergence as a finalist on the third season of "American Idol." She is a two-time Grammy award winner and has also won an Oscar for her incredible musical and acting talent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy