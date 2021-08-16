Charts Recap for August 9th - 15th, 2021
We’ve got another week’s best-sellers tabulated and posted! BILLIE EILISH maintains her unrelenting grip on the top slot, with Happier Than Ever scoring a third consecutive number-one placement in our top ten despite strong weeks from Pearl Jam’s No Code and Plantasia! Billie’s second full-length has been a universal chart topper, and nationally speaking had the second best week of vinyl sales of any record of “the second vinyl era”. (Yeah, T. Swift had the best)www.sonicboomrecords.com
