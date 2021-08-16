Fall TV 2021: Your Handy Calendar of 100+ Season and Series Premiere Dates
Fall TV is back, baby! And to help you keep tabs on it all, TVLine presents its famously handy calendar (and it is a calendar) of September and October premiere dates. Going to (masked but in-person) school on last year’s very odd bird of a pandemic-delayed rollout plan, this year’s fall slate is as rrrrobust as ever, offering up prestige cable fare, streaming series and movies, and (sometimes quickly) returning broadcast favorites.tvline.com
Comments / 0