Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Fall TV 2021: Your Handy Calendar of 100+ Season and Series Premiere Dates

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFall TV is back, baby! And to help you keep tabs on it all, TVLine presents its famously handy calendar (and it is a calendar) of September and October premiere dates. Going to (masked but in-person) school on last year’s very odd bird of a pandemic-delayed rollout plan, this year’s fall slate is as rrrrobust as ever, offering up prestige cable fare, streaming series and movies, and (sometimes quickly) returning broadcast favorites.

tvline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Premiere#Eastern#Comments#Abc#Cbs#Nbc#Cw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show

Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over subscribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.
TV SeriesPopculture

Canceled ABC Show Returning to TVs This Fall

ABC axed a few beloved shows at the end of this past TV season, but one of them is getting new life. While it's not a renewal or spinoff announcement, American Housewife will be back on TVs this fall. Sadly, it will only be via syndicated reruns. Deadline reports that...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 6 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Netflix is adding six new releases this Wednesday that subscribers will want to check out. A trio of original TV series drop today, along with the latest season of a smash-hit network show. Not to mention a couple of fresh movies. Before we get onto those, though, users should also be aware that this is your last chance to catch The Croods, Hurricane (Mission of Honor) and Jeopardy! before they disappear tomorrow.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Jeopardy!': Canceled NBC Show Gets Shoutout, and Its Star Is Ecstatic

Good Girls fans have not had much reason to celebrate lately, but the show got a shout-out from Jeopardy! during Monday's episode that had even star Mae Whitman celebrating. Good Girls ran four seasons and 50 episodes before it was canceled last month, and its series finale aired on July 22. Efforts to keep the show alive with a fifth season on Netflix ultimately did not pan out.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

1883: Cast, Premiere Date, and Everything You Need to Know About the Yellowstone Prequel

Because rugged cowboys are timeless, and there seems to be no end to stories about them, the folks responsible for the massive hit TV show Yellowstone have come up with a prequel show that will tell some of the Dutton family history. The new show is titled 1883, and it was created by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. Fans are already chomping at the bit -- pun intended -- for the new show.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

The Blacklist Season 9 is not coming to NBC in August 2021

We’re all waiting to see how The Blacklist will handle a season without Liz Keen. We have to wait, as The Blacklist Season 9 isn’t coming next month. We’ve only just seen The Blacklist Season 8 finale, but we’re already looking ahead. After all, there are some big changes coming.
TV & Videospurewow.com

Netflix Has a New #1 Show That Is Certifiably Binge-Worthy

Calling all sports fans! Netflix has a new number one show that is sure to become everyone's next obsession (if it isn't already). Although All American has aired for three seasons on the CW, the latest episodes were just uploaded to the streaming site. Soon after, the show quickly jumped up to the top spot, where it now sits above major hits like Virgin River and Manifest.
TV & VideosComicBook

Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Hulu in September 2021

Believe it or not, summer is almost over and fall is just around the corner. September is just a couple of weeks away, and all of the major streaming services are once again preparing to deliver a bit of an overhaul to their streaming lineups. That includes Hulu, the Disney-owned service that has quite a few new titles set to arrive on the roster over the course of the next month.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 premiere date: What is Paramount really expecting?

While we’re still waiting for Yellowstone season 4 premiere date news, there is still a lot to ponder over. Take, for example, just what the Paramount Network is looking to gain from the very first episode. We know that there’s been plenty of discussion around this already — there ultimately...
TV ShowsTVLine

Bachelor in Paradise Returns, Dating Game Finale and More

On TV this Monday: David Spade presides over Bachelor in Paradise, Housebroken deals with a sociopathic parrot, and one of the Lawrence Brothers looks for love on The Celebrity Dating Game. Here are 10 programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern. FX on Hulu. Reservation Dogs. NBC.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

HBO Max Teams With CBC On Comedy Series ‘Sort Of’; Fall Premiere Set

HBO Max said Thursday that it is launching a new eight-episode half-hour comedy series Sort Of this fall. The series stars Bilal Baig (Acha Bacha) who, along with Fab Filippo (Save Me) created the show. Commissioned by HBO Max and the CBC, the series is produced by Sienna Films, a Sphere Media company, with the participation of the Canada Media Fund. The series will also launch in Canada this fall on the CBC Gem streaming service and CBC TV. Sort Of follows the journey of Sabi Mehboob (Baig), a gender-fluid millennial who straddles various identities from sexy bartender at an LGBTQ bookstore/bar, to...
TV SeriesTVLine

Never Have I Ever Renewed for Season 3

Never Have I Ever… gotten a Season 3 until now! Netflix has renewed the coming-of-age comedy from co-creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, the streamer announced as part of its presentation during the virtual Television Critics Association summer press tour on Thursday. The series stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar,...
TV SeriesHello Magazine

NCIS fans left disappointed as show leaves Netflix without warning

NCIS fans have been enjoying rewatching old episodes of the naval drama on Netflix in preparation for the new season, which is starting in just a month's time. However, many have been left disappointed after discovering that the show has been removed from the platform without warning. Taking to Reddit, many shared their experiences of suddenly realising the show has disappeared from the streaming service.
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

Virgin River Season 4 Release Date & Hot Updates – Filming Is Underway!

With the wrap-up of Netflix’s top-rated romantic drama show, “Virgin River’s” Season 3, the anticipations for the next installment started. Although the streaming king has not yet been officially announced, we have some good news for the fans. Check out everything we know below. “Virgin River” is one of the...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Big Sky season 2 spoilers: Janina Gavankar signs on as new series regular

As we await the premiere of Big Sky season 2, we at least now know of another important person being thrown into the mix!. According to a new report from Deadline, former True Blood and Sleepy Hollow actress Janina Gavankar will be a new series regular on the ABC drama. So who is she playing? Her character’s name is Ren, and she is a newcomer to Helena, Montana. Here’s what the official description has to say about the role:
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Yellowstone and Spinoff 1883 Get 2021 Premiere Dates!

ViacomCBS has a lot of Yellowstone related content on tap for the end of 2021!. MTV Entertainment Studios today announced Paramount Network’s #1 hit series, Yellowstone, is set to return Sunday, November 7th. ​In addition, Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, announced the service’s upcoming series, Mayor of Kingstown and...
TV & VideosMarietta Daily Journal

Ellen DeGeneres sets premiere date for final season of talk show

Ellen DeGeneres is getting ready to say goodbye. The 19th and final season of “Ellen” will premiere on Sept. 13, the show announced Monday, kicking off a months-long farewell for the eponymous talk show host. “With unparalleled celebrity interviews, musical performances, topical stories, extraordinary human-interest guests, and sought-after viral sensations...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Grantchester Season 6 premiere date, cast, trailer, synopsis, and more

If you’re looking for something to watch during Droughtlander, PBS Masterpiece has some great options. Grantchester Season 6 is one show coming soon. Grantchester is a great option during Droughtlander for a few reasons. The biggest is that Tom Brittney is one of the lead actors on the series. You’ll know him best as Lieutenant Jeremy Foster on Outlander, a character created purely for the show but reminded us that not all British Army officers were all that awful.

Comments / 0

Community Policy