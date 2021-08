Shenandoah School Corporation announced Sunday afternoon that the Raiders will be on eLearning for the next two weeks because of rising coronavirus cases in the schools. “SSC has experienced a combination of 250 plus positive COVID-19 cases and close contact quarantines in the first two weeks of the new school year,” Shenandoah Superintendent Ron Green said. “When concerns such as these come to school, our staff must and has acted in the best interest of our students.”