All in for United Way

Diamonds to The United Way of Wyoming Valley for the continued focus on improving the long term prospects of disadvantaged children in our region. The latest effort, given space in Sunday's paper on an inside page, exemplified the sustained effort the agency has brought to this cause for years. The United Way wrapped up its Helping Kids Thrive Drive Friday with some final day donations and a celebratory thank-you cookout. The drive collected school supplies and hygiene items for students in 22 Wyoming Valley elementary schools. This is one of many smart initiatives launched by the United Way since it turned its focus on changing the trajectory of children in low-income families profoundly enough to break the well known, and very real, cycle of poverty that plagues poor families. The logic is simple: Help them early in ways that matter later. It's a cost-effective strategy that, over the next decades, could reshape the region.