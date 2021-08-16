Cancel
All in for United Way

southcountynews.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the director at South County Community Services (SCCS), I have seen firsthand how United Way helps people in our community. We benefit from both the local Vicksburg campaign and from the United Way of Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region. Although the organizations are linked, all money raised in Vicksburg...

southcountynews.org

Lyon County, KSEmporia gazette.com

United Way, ECKAN join forces to confront homelessness

United Way of the Flint Hills and the East Central Kansas Economic Opportunity Corporation (ECKAN) are working together to help Lyon County families experiencing homelessness. The Emergency Housing Project is a temporary measure to provide housing services to the people of Lyon County, with United Way and ECKAN planning to operate the project until more housing resources come available.
Pottsville, PAPottsville Republican Herald

Schuylkill United Way stuffs over 1,500 backpacks

POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill United Way staff and volunteers filled over 1,500 backpacks with school supplies Monday for its 19th annual Stuff the Bus event. Each backpack was stuffed with a full range of supplies, including notebooks, pencils, crayons and hand sanitizer, and will be given to children throughout the county.
Allegheny County, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

United Way of Southwestern PA ...

United Way of Southwestern PA announces an opportunity for a small number of grants (6-8) available to health and human service agencies in Allegheny County from its Maurice Falk Endowment Fund. Grants assist eligible nonprofits with capital improvement under $15,000 that are not the result of deferral of normal maintenance. For criteria go to https://uwswpa.org/.
Lenawee County, MIDaily Telegram

Multiple hats are worn by United Way and its members

The United Way wears multiple hats. Yes, we are a fundraising resource for our local nonprofit organizations. Our motto is “Give. Advocate. Volunteer.” The giving piece is obviously our fundraising efforts. However, we are also big on advocacy and promoting volunteerism. We advocate on many issues and highly encourage all to volunteer.
Laramie County, WYPosted by
The Cheyenne Post

2021 United Way Campaign & Pacesetter Kick-off

United Way of Laramie County will kick off the 2021 general campaign Thursday, August 12th for breakfast from 9 to 11 am at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens. Our 2021 Co-Chairs, Jess and Dr. Danielle Ryan, will announce this year’s goal, distribute campaign packets, and educate the Pacesetter companies on how to complete their employee campaigns as well as confirm any corporate gifts.
Charitieslakenewsonline.com

United Way Volunteer Connection

The United Way of Central Missouri is excited to announce the launch of a new volunteer platform, United Way Volunteer Connection, sponsored by Mid America Bank. This platform is an easy, one-stop shop for all things volunteering in the nine-county service area. Through this platform, pre-approved community partners of the United Way may post volunteer opportunities, and individuals and/or teams of individuals may sign up for volunteer opportunities that fit their specific interests and availability.
Duncansville, PAWTAJ

Stuff the Bus distribution held at United Way in Duncansville

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Family Resource Center at United Way in Duncansville hosted their sixth annual Stuff the Bus distribution. This event is a community-wide event that recieves donated school supplies from June to July and then the school supplies are given out to children. Due to schools returning to in-person this year, they were able to donate a lot more school supplies compared to last year.
Weld County, COcityofdacono.com

Take the United Way Quality of Life Survey.

If you are a resident of Weld County and age 18 or older, please take 15-20 minutes to complete this survey on how Weld County communities can be better places to live for older adults and people of all ages. Complete the survey by August 23, 2021, and you can...
Lake Charles, LAKPLC TV

United Way launches ‘Team United’ campaign

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Monday, the United Way of Southwest Louisiana announced the launch of their annual campaign, with 2021 being themed “Team United.”. The traditional campaign video reveal and community pep rally will take place Tuesday, October 26, at 7:30 a.m., according to United Way. A full breakfast...
Grand Rapids, MNGrand Rapids Herald-Review

United Way joins forces with Target to Stuff the Bus

United Way of 1000 Lakes is partnering with Target in Grand Rapids for their third annual school supply drive this year with the aim of equipping students with the tools they need to succeed. They’ll be collecting items like pencils, headphones, notebooks, and highlighters for learners and educators to use throughout the upcoming school year.
Camden County, GAPosted by
The Brunswick News

United Way expands into Camden County

United Way of Coastal Georgia has expanded into Camden County and will now bring charitable resources to three counties in the region. “We are thrilled to begin working with dedicated community leaders in Kingsland, St. Marys and Woodbine,” said Justin Callaway, executive director. “Our organization looks forward to building new relationships with the strong organizations and committed volunteers in Camden.”
New Bedford, MAPosted by
FUN 107

United Way Is Now Recruiting for AmeriCorps Members

United Way of Greater New Bedford is currently recruiting for 20 AmeriCorps members, 10 full-time and 10 part-time, who will provide a variety of supports for families with children under the age of 18 in the Greater New Bedford area for the New Bedford Strengthening Families Program (NBSF). The NBSF...
Odessa, TXPosted by
Odessa American

United Way of Odessa sets 2021 fundraising kickoff

Last year, the United Way of Odessa’s fundraising campaign came up short of its goal of $1.4 million. This year, United Way of Odessa’s goal will remain the same and they’re hopeful of reaching that mark even as the community deals with the effects of COVID. “I think it goes...
Mankato, MNsouthernminn.com

United Way: Celebrating 90 years of giving

Greater Mankato Area United Way celebrates its 90th anniversary in 2021. We have been able to remain strong for nine decades because of the dedication and generosity of our region!. In 1931, citizens formed our organization (then called the Community Chest), because they saw a need for a community-driven agency...
Luzerne County, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Diamonds to United Way for focus on disadvantaged children

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Diamonds to The United Way of Wyoming Valley for the continued focus on improving the long term prospects of disadvantaged children in our region. The latest effort, given space in Sunday’s paper on an inside page, exemplified the sustained effort the agency has brought to this cause for years. The United Way wrapped up its Helping Kids Thrive Drive Friday with some final day donations and a celebratory thank-you cookout. The drive collected school supplies and hygiene items for students in 22 Wyoming Valley elementary schools. This is one of many smart initiatives launched by the United Way since it turned its focus on changing the trajectory of children in low-income families profoundly enough to break the well known, and very real, cycle of poverty that plagues poor families. The logic is simple: Help them early in ways that matter later. It’s a cost-effective strategy that, over the next decades, could reshape the region.
Cass County, INThe Lebanon Reporter

United Way remains active in the community

The United Way of Cass County was the host of the second Logansport Cass County Chamber of Commerce networking lunch since social distancing was relaxed. About 30 people attended the Wednesday lunch, and United Way Executive Director Chris Armstrong discussed what her organization has been and will be up to over the next few months.
Lamar County, TXeparisextra.com

United Way postpones annual meeting to October 1st

Due to the recent surge in Covid cases and hospitalizations in the community, the United Way of Lamar County (UWLC) announced today that they will be postponing their Annual Meeting until Friday, October 1st. The event had been scheduled for next Friday. UWLC Executive Director Jenny Wilson explained, “Out of...
Bismarck, NDkxnet.com

MSA United Way expanding its shelter

Missouri Slope Areawide United Way in Bismarck is in the process of expanding its shelter. After two years of planning, the shelter is now under construction. Jena Gullo, the Executive Director of United Way, says the addition will give them more shelter space and make the facility more family-friendly. She...
Stanly County, NCStanly News & Press

United Way of Stanly County leader resigns

United Way of Stanly County Executive Director Salem Taylor announced her resignation from the agency on Monday. “I appreciate the opportunities and experiences that the United Way has provided me during the past three years, and I am deeply honored to have served my community in this capacity,” Taylor said. “The mission and values of United Way are an integral part of my personal values, and my hope is that the progress we have made together to improve the quality of life in our community continues on with even more momentum.”

