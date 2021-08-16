Catch the Red Band Trailer for Night of the Animated Dead

"Let's play catch the bullet." Lionsgate has released an official trailer for a direct-to-DVD quality western called Catch the Bullet, from a filmmaker you've never heard of before named Michael Feifer (you don't want to look up the films he's made before this). The story sounds like pretty much every other western as well. A US Marshal, aided by an Indian scout and a bigoted town deputy, ride into hostile territory to rescue his kidnapped son from an outlaw gang lead by a psychopathic killer. I'm already bored just typing that out. Catch the Bullet co-stars the late Jay Pickett, who tragically passed away a few weeks ago at age 60 while filming Treasure Valley in Idaho. The film also stars Tom Skerritt, Peter Facinelli, Gattlin Griffith, Mason McNulty, and Tucson Vernon Walker. This is undoubtedly some direct-to-video junk, not only uninteresting but entirely derivative, with nothing much to offer besides some folks shooting at each other.