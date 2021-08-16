Cancel
The darkly comic ‘Art’ explores friendship and perception

By Tina Farmer
kdhx.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA person’s taste in art is generally acknowledged as a matter of personal preference, but is seldom viewed as such. People can and do, in fact, ascribe characteristics, traits and even values on another person because of the art on their walls. In the subversively funny “Art,” author Yasmina Reza takes this human tendency to personal extremes that leave little pinpricks in our assumptions. Stray Dog Theatre’s production, using the translation by Christopher Hampton, is tense but polite, and comically varied. With judgmental tones couched in flowery protestations of friendship and respect, the men’s barbs are delivered with skill but often yield unexpected results.

Entertainmentladuenews.com

Review: Stray Dog’s ‘Art’ Shows Friendship is in Heart of the Beholder

Venue: Tower Grove Abbey, 2336 Tennessee Ave. Tickets: $25; contact 314-865-1995 or straydogtheatre.org. Story: Serge is delighted with his latest purchase and can’t wait to show it to his best friend, Marc. They’ve known each other for many years and have experienced their share of ups and downs. Still, Serge is taken aback by Marc’s reaction to the painting Serge recently has bought for a 'mere' 200,000 francs.
