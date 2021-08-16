The darkly comic ‘Art’ explores friendship and perception
A person’s taste in art is generally acknowledged as a matter of personal preference, but is seldom viewed as such. People can and do, in fact, ascribe characteristics, traits and even values on another person because of the art on their walls. In the subversively funny “Art,” author Yasmina Reza takes this human tendency to personal extremes that leave little pinpricks in our assumptions. Stray Dog Theatre’s production, using the translation by Christopher Hampton, is tense but polite, and comically varied. With judgmental tones couched in flowery protestations of friendship and respect, the men’s barbs are delivered with skill but often yield unexpected results.kdhx.org
