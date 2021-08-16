Celebrating our region’s writers

Before the coronavirus, as Statista indicates, the number of people enrolled in distance education in various college settings was rather low. As a result, the understanding of essay writing was easier to obtain prior to the pandemic. In the current conditions, academic writing is in a process of a major crisis. The reason for this inference has to do with the fact that typical writing assistance institutions that exist in colleges do not work properly. Thus, students face tremendous problems finding out the ways to become successful writers today. In this post, we will talk about the best quality you can acquire to become a successful writer. Spoiler alert: this quality involves perseverance, the ability to write regardless of the difficulties, potential problems, and the fear of failure.