Celebrating our region’s writers

By justingibson
southcountynews.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a first-time judge for the Vicksburg Cultural Arts Center Tournament of Writers, I was impressed by the variety and quality of entries this year. The pandemic certainly opened up the wells of creativity in our region. We received a record number of entries, from writers ranging from age 5 to 93. As I read the entries, I noticed repeated themes of hope and depictions of lessons learned from the past. Our local writers captured deep beauty and wisdom in their images and stories.

