Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

The elusive belted kingfisher

southcountynews.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most difficult birds for me to capture in a photograph is the belted kingfisher. It’s an elusive bird with an uncanny sense of knowing where I am at all times! Kingfishers have such good eyesight that it’s hardly a stretch of my imagination to believe that they see me coming long before I even leave the house!

southcountynews.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Birds#Belted Kingfisher#Snake
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Animals10000birds.com

The Elusive Aztec Thrush

Many thrushes live or winter in Mexico, but their taxonomy is mostly quite simple. Eight of our large thrushes (the American Robin, western Mexico’s own Rufous-backed Robin, and eastern Mexico’s ubiquitous Clay-colored Thrush, among others) belong to the genus Turdus. Nine species (including the Hermit Thrush and its migratory identical-twin species, and our five non-migratory Nightingale-Thrushes) belong to the genus Catharus. Then we have three Solitaires (genus Myadestes), and three Bluebirds (genus Sialia).
Fitnessgentside.co.uk

Man stopped showering, this is what happened to his body

James Hamblin, a journalist working in The Atlantic, decided to try out a rather unique experiment for his newspaper. He committed to forgo daily showers to see how his body would react. His experiment. Instead of jumping right into the experiment, he took it one step at a time. Initially,...
AnimalsNew York Post

Woman was eaten alive by a pack of bears after storming out of a wedding

A Russian woman stormed off from a wedding only to be eaten alive by a pack of bears, officials fear. Yana Balobanova, 24, made emergency calls stating she was lost in a wooded area of Sverdlovsk, but rescue dogs on her trail found her scent overtaken by the smell of multiple brown bears and footprints from the animals, according to The Sun.
Animalsnatureworldnews.com

Wisconsin Wolf Massacre: 216 Wolves Ended Up Dead Due to Hound Slaughter

Conservationists urge Wisconsin to deduct the overkill from the quota for the forthcoming hunt after one-third of the state's wolves were murdered in the last season. Hunters in Wisconsin are permitted to employ hound dogs to kill wolves. Activists are now recording the hunts to raise awareness in the middle of a politically sensitive situation.
farmforum.net

Jerry Nelson: Goodbye, old friend

Sandy was behind bars when I first met him. He had been picked up by local authorities who said they had found him wandering aimlessly out in the country. He had no ID on him and was thin and filthy. There was something about the way he peered at me...
Petspawtracks.com

How long can you leave a cat alone? Not as long as you think

Your cat might appear fiercely independent, but if you need to be away from home for a while, that doesn’t necessarily mean that your cat can spend long periods alone. Cats can spend hours alone quite happily, but extending that time by days can be stressful and upsetting for your cat, even if he seems to do just fine without you around. If you’re planning a vacation, a work trip, or any other occasion that will keep you out of the home, then it’s also important to plan for your cat’s care and companionship. This can help keep your cat both safe and happy, and it will give you better peace of mind during your time away.
Wildlifewashingtonnewsday.com

Researchers Rarely Filmed Elusive ‘Shape-Shifting’ Fish

Researchers Rarely Filmed Elusive ‘Shape-Shifting’ Fish. In a rare occurrence, an elusive “shape-shifting” fish was reportedly sighted off the coast of California. A video of a whalefish was tweeted by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) on August 6. The research organization tweeted, “A whalefish was observed last week...
WorkoutsYoga Journal

Ashtanga Meets Power Yoga in This Invigorating ELXR Yoga Sequence

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. ELXR classes follow a systematic structure that warms the body while elevating the heart rate. In the Fayetteville, Arkansas, studio, classes are held in a 98-degree room. But you can have an ELXR experience wherever you are, without any added heat, because the practice uses vigorous movement to raise your internal body temperature. Meditate for a few minutes in Balasana (Child’s Pose) or Sukhasana (Easy Pose), then move through some Cat-Cows, Down Dogs, or forward folds to warm up. Then, move through this invigorating practice. After this sequence, transition to the mat to lower your heart rate and rest. Move through some hip openers, seated forward folds, reclining twists, and Happy Baby. Finish by spending at least 5 minutes in Savasana (Corpse Pose).
WildlifePhys.org

How to spot the elusive narwhal

Finding animals in the wild can be tough, even for researchers with access to airplanes, high-end cameras and other costly gear. Many animals blend with their surroundings or hide in places that human eyes can't reach. This is especially true of marine animals, who move under cover of water. That's...
AnimalsScienceBlog.com

The fewer forests, the more space giant anteaters need

Giant anteaters living in less forested habitats make use of larger home ranges, according to a study by Aline Giroux at the Federal University of Mato Grosso do Sul and colleagues, publishing August 18 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE. This behavior may allow them to incorporate forest patches into their territory, the authors say.
Gardeningsouthcountynews.org

A gardener’s oasis

Cutting gardens and perennial beds thrive in Janet Cousins’ summer garden. Janet, a retired Vicksburg Community Schools employee, and her husband Tom, a semi-retired carpenter, built their home in 2000 on the edge of the Bear Creek Drain, a stream in Brady Township. Since that time, Janet has planned, developed and carefully tended her flowers.
Environmentfishgame.com

The Winter Freeze And The TX Dove Forecast

September marks the start of dove season for almost 300,000 Texas hunters per year. After Winter Storm Uri hit the state in February, many hunters are wondering how the snowfall and below-freezing temperatures may have affected dove populations. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) biologists report that hunters can expect a good dove season, especially in the South Zone.
Petscasapatronrestaurant.com

High 10 Small Pets That Might Be Right For Your Youngsters [newline]types Of Unique Pets

And if you’ve a favoritehotel chain that accepts pets, we are ready to focus your search on simply that brand. We’ll join you to them instantly and without hassle. Feral cats reside and thrive in each landscape, so help them reside wholesome and happy the place they’re. If you’ve ever chased your pet attempting to cease them from scattering their ripped up toys everywhere, then this record is for you.
Lifestylethechalkboardmag.com

7 Healthy In-Flight Essentials To Pack Now (And A Luggage Giveaway!)

Enter to win CALPAK’s Ambeur Carry-On Luggage for you and a friend below!. To be honest, normally our in-flight travel rituals are a little less wellness and a bit more beauty. (See our review of Karlie Kloss’ routine here!) While protecting the skin from that dry cabin air (try Summer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy