Jerilynn Stephens interview: ‘The Voice’ and ‘Legendary’ hair

“It’s been a cultural shift, in general, across the country and across the globe,” says Emmy winner Nick Murray while discussing the impact of VH1’s reality TV competition series “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” “What started out as a niche show has become mainstream. It’s down to the way the world is at the moment and how it’s changed over the last 10-12 years. There is a culture of more acceptance, more diversity across the board. This is something that this show has done from the get-go and it has been a driving force, culturally, across genders, sex, the world in general. That’s down to who Ru is, all the queens we have on the show and the power of love.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.