Jerilynn Stephens interview: ‘The Voice’ and ‘Legendary’ hair

By Emmys: Predictions by Editors
goldderby.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I love the Emmy love,” says hairstylist Jerilynn Stephens, who earned two nominations this year for her work on HBO Max’s “Legendary” and NBC’s “The Voice.” “It’s just so nice to be recognized. Hard work pays off. I found out online because I’m usually the one who lets everybody know because I’m up early and usually on top of it. I’m the group texter of congratulations.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

www.goldderby.com

Comments / 0

