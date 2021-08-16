Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Notebook: Klinsmann’s performance secures LA a win in Minnesota

By E Pluribus Loonum
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday evening saw Minnesota United host the LA Galaxy on National TV on FOX. A single goal from the Galaxy mixed with an outstanding performance from goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann. “Jonathan [Klinsmann] had a great game,” said Wil Trapp “We certainly put a lot of threatening plays together to test him,...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota United#La Galaxy#Mls#Soccer#La#National Tv#Fox
Related
MLSchatsports.com

Jonathan Klinsmann steps up to be unlikely hero in latest LA Galaxy win

Through the first half of the 2021 season, it appeared Jonathan Klinsmann was the odd man out on the LA Galaxy roster. A holdover from the 2020 campaign, Klinsmann seemed like an upgrade over David Bingham in goal in limited minutes last year, but when the club added Jonathan Bond this past offseason, Klinsmann looked like he would be a peripheral figure, unless something happened along the way to Bond, who started his Galaxy tenure in sparkling fashion.
MLS90min.com

LA Galaxy's Jonathan Klinsmann reveals secret behind 7-save match

LA Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann has revealed he kept the fact he was starting in the 1-0 win over Minnesota United to himself prior to the match. The 24-year-old had been playing back-up to Jonathan Bond all season but came into the starting XI for the first time in 2021 on Saturday.
letsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
Posted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rumors: Marc Gasol’s Lakers roster spot in flux

The Los Angeles Lakers made a flurry of offseason moves that saw plenty of players from the squad last year out the door and plenty of new faces in the building. Their offseason was highlighted by trading for Russell Westbrook and signing Carmelo Anthony. One of the familiar faces that...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: 2 candidates emerge for Lakers’ remaining roster spots

According to a report, the Los Angeles Lakers are eyeing two players as potential options to fill in the team’s remaining roster spots. “Forward JaKarr Sampson, who spent the past two seasons in Indiana, and veteran guard Tim Frazier are two more free-agent names that have emerged as candidates for the two roster spots that the Lakers plan to fill,” wrote Marc Stein in a post published to his Substack.
NCAA.com

Minnesota's Gable Steveson wins 2020 Olympic wrestling gold at 125kg

Here we go. There’s a spring to Geno Petriashvili’s step that hasn’t been as evident in Steveson’s other opponents to the same degree, but Steveson is still working to utilize his strength as usual. Petriashvili’s tough, he’s forceful, and Steveson wasn’t moving as quickly with the same ease as he has against earlier opponents. Ninety seconds into the match, however, things started to turn for Steveson. He picked up a point after Petriashvili was dinged for passivity, and this changed the tide. Steveson followed his first point with a quick takedown off a trip. Petriashvili goes for a takedown of his down, but Steveson’s incredible defense enables him to counter and pick up a step out point. Those counters have served him well all tournament, but he also notched reversal points after Petriashvili earned his first takedown. Less a minute to go, Petriashvili turned it on and shut down Steveson’s momentum. A takedown and two turns flipped the score from 5-2 Steveson to 8-5 Petriashvili.
chapelboro.com

Chansky’s Notebook: QB To Coach

The Mack Brown-Sam Howell Show is pretty darn good. If the first-practice presser featuring Carolina’s star quarterback followed by head coach is any indication, both had all the right answers with the 2021 opener in Blacksburg 28 days away. Howell said he doesn’t mind starting the highly anticipated season at...
chatsports.com

Notebook: Day 1 observations of Clemson's offense

Football season officially arrived for Clemson on Friday with the Tigers holding their first practice of fall camp at the practice fields behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex. The practice lasted nearly three hours and was open to the media in its entirety. Here’s what The Clemson Insider observed on...
MLBFrankfort Times

La Stella's hit in 8th gives Giants 5-4 win over Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Tommy La Stella singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Sunday to take two of three in the series between division leaders. Brandon Belt had tied it in the seventh with a two-run...
newradiosports.com

DCL Notebook: Bays win, make-up scheduled

A make-up game is now scheduled for August 15th to help decide what the rest of the Door County League playoff matchups will look like. Rain forced a postponement between Washington Island and Kolberg. The make-up will be held on Sunday, August 15 at Kolberg. At stake is playoff positioning since If Kolberg beats the Island on Sunday, they will be the 2nd place team and host the Island August 22nd at 1:30pm. The Islanders could host the game if they beat Kolberg since they would have beaten the Braves twice this season after finishing the year with identical records.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Was Asked If He’d Take ‘Jeopardy’ Host Job

It’s no secret that Aaron Rodgers was interested in becoming a full-time host for the popular TV game show Jeopardy! — but that dream seemed to die when he returned to Green Bay training camp and executive producer Mike Richards locked down the job. But now, just one week after...
MLSchatsports.com

Minnesota United eager for test against LA Galaxy

Minnesota United's home pitch, Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports. Remember Minnesota United’s bad start? Nah. Minnesota United’s dismal start to the season seems like a distant memory. Now on Saturday afternoon against the LA Galaxy, Minnesota United once again has the chance to measure themselves against the very best in MLS.
ABC7 Los Angeles

Kevin Cabral's goal lifts LA Galaxy over Minnesota United

Kevin Cabral scored his third career MLS goal and second in as many games to lift the Los Angeles Galaxy to a 1-0 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday at Saint Paul, Minn. Jonathan Klinsmann made seven saves -- several of them exceptional -- to preserve the victory in his...
Amarillo Globe-Times

Nelson's 12-strikeout performance leads Sod Poodles to 3-1 win over Hooks

Following a nearly two-hour rain delay, the Amarillo Sod Poodles beat the Corpus Christi Hooks 3-1 in a seven-inning affair Thursday at Hodgetown Stadium. Starting pitcher and Diamondbacks No. 18-rated prospect Ryne Nelson (W, 2-1) led the Soddies to a second consecutive victory with a franchise-record 12-strikeout performance. Alek Thomas...
MLSE Pluribus Loonum

Photo Gallery: Minnesota United vs LA Galaxy

Ethan Finlay had an early goal scoring opportunity that was tipped wide by Jonathan Klinsmann in the 3”. This was just a precursor as to what the Galaxy keeper would go on to do the rest of the match. Klinsmann made 6 more saves where a few shots looked to be headed to the back of the net.

Comments / 0

Community Policy