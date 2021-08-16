Catalyst Housing Group, CalCHA, Issue $221MM in Bonds to Finance Acquisition of Dublin Apartment Complex
Catalyst Housing Group and CalCHA, two organizations on a mission to preserve California’s affordable housing stock, have struck a deal to buy another Bay Area apartment complex. At the end of July, Catalyst and CalCHA issued $221 million in bonds to purchase the Fountains at Emerald Park apartment complex in Dublin, Calif. The property was purchased from Equity Residential.news.theregistrysf.com
Comments / 0