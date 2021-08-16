2022 Operating Conditions for Lakes Powell & Mead
Reclamation announces 2022 operating conditions for Lake Powell and Lake Mead. Historic Drought Impacting Entire Colorado River Basin. – The Bureau of Reclamation today released the Colorado River Basin August 2021 24-Month Study. This month’s study projections are used to set annual operations for Lake Powell and Lake Mead in 2022. Releases from these massive reservoirs are determined by anticipated reservoir elevations.www.lakepowelllife.com
