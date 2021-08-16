Evacuation Level 3 Ford Corkscrew Fire
THIS IS A NEW AND VERY LARGE LEVEL 3 EVACUATION NOTICE FOR THE LOON LAKE AREA. FOR MORE DETAIL, A MAP IS ATTACHED. AGAIN, IMMIDIATEL LEAVE THE AREA. This is a new message from the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office and Fire District #1. This is a level 3 evacuation, leave immediately, for the area from Hidden Road west and up to SR292 to Loon Lake South Road to SR 395 and south on William Valley Road. The fire continues to be fast moving. Again, this is a level 3 evacuation, leave immediately notice. There is a Red Cross shelter at the Springdale High School.Hear Audio Alert:https://hrpow.us/FyTQYNd.news.dpgazette.com
Comments / 0