A lot goes on in the mind of a teenager, but some focus on only one thing with four wheels and an engine. Some teenagers want to drive fast (or slow), carry their friends to parties, and store a lot of camping gear. Some parents want their teenagers to drive safe vehicles safely. Today’s car technology is all about safety, so the speed and cargo are all that’s left. Reliability may not be worth considering, since the teenager may crash the car. For $11,000, there are some happy mediums between what the teen wants, and what the parents want.