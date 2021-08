As we first told you, Sony’s fourthquel Hotel Transylvania: Transformania was heading to a streamer. Turns out, that’s bound to be Amazon in what we hear are early talks. While Disney has been rather successful with the theatrical component of its day-and-date family movie Jungle Cruise with subsequent weekend holds of -55% and -43%, there are some studios that are weary about releasing family movies during the autumn when the delta variant is spiking, kids can’t be vaccinated yet, and theaters in NY and LA are bound to check moviegoers’ vax cards before entering. Sony in moving Hotel Transylvania 4 off the calendar joins Paramount which recently moved its eOne Clifford the Big Red Dog off the schedule.