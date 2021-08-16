Ducks Top-10 Prospects Heading Into the 2021-22 Season
The Anaheim Ducks added to their growing pipeline of prospect talent in the 2021 NHL draft. Several of the picks they made they were able to get much later than the consensus expected they would be able to. According to the Hockey Prospecting model, the Ducks have the second-best prospect system in the league, primarily buoyed by their excellent skater depth. Only the Los Angeles Kings are ahead of them and all California teams are in the top 5.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0