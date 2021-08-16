Cancel
Wilkes-barre, PA

Man charged with assaulting woman

By Ed Lewis
Times Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O9O2F_0bTY1Xl600 WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man was arraigned Monday on allegations he threatened a woman because she wouldn’t have sex with him earlier this month. Erik C. Perry, 42, of East Chestnut Street, was charged by city police after the woman claimed he removed her pants and underwear to have sex after she told him no several times, according to court records. After she told Perry “No,” she said he became angry and struck her, court records say. When she attempted to leave, Perry allegedly punched her knocking her to the floor. Police said the alleged incident happened Aug. 5. Perry was arraigned by District Judge Thomas F. Malloy in Wilkes-Barre on two counts of indecent assault and one count each of simple assault and harassment. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

