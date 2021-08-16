8 Hikes Around Ottawa With Epic Views That Will Show You All The Fall Colours

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). Email leader to register: chair@amcsem.org. Enjoy an easy 4-5 mile hike in the Fall River Bioreserve -16,000 acres in the heart of the Southeastern Massachusetts region. The hike will be 2-3 hours. Beginner hikers welcome! You must have recently walked a comparable distance. Trails are mostly flat. Be prepared to step over tree roots and some rocks. Sturdy shoes required; sneakers are okay. No open-toed shoes. As with all AMC hikes, we start as a group and end as a group; nobody is left behind. This is one in a regular series of hikes at different locations in the Bioreserve. The exact location will be emailed to registrants who email the leader to register.