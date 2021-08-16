Cancel
2,100 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Kentucky Mon., Aug. 16

Monday afternoon Kentucky reported 2,100 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the state total to 518,987.

Nine new deaths were reported, bringing that total to 7,451.

The positivity rate is at 12.40% as of Monday afternoon.

Find more information about the spread of the coronavirus in Kentucky here.

If you appreciate access to this important content during this global pandemic, please help us continue to provide public service journalism and information to Central and Eastern Kentucky communities. Please make your contribution to WEKU today.

