2,100 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Kentucky Mon., Aug. 16

Monday afternoon Kentucky reported 2,100 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the state total to 518,987.

Nine new deaths were reported, bringing that total to 7,451.

The positivity rate is at 12.40% as of Monday afternoon.

