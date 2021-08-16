Cancel
Mississippi State

Two Mississippi men allegedly make away with excavator, ATV other equipment from construction site

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
Two Mississippi man were arrested after they allegedly stole equipment — including an excavator and an all-terrain vehicle — from a construction site.

David Lee Claiborne and Antonio Nicholas, of Port Gibson, were arrested over the weekend for allegedly stealing equipment from a construction site at the Grand Gulf Port.

According to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department, the site was owned and operated by Riverside Construction of Vicksburg and the incident was reported Aug. 13 at 7:02 a.m. The caller witnessed two Black male subjects at the site loading a trailer with items belonging to Riverside Construction.

The caller also described the vehicle that the subjects were driving and informed the sheriff’s department of which direction they were traveling. While patrolling, Claiborne County deputies spotted the vehicle and subjects that fit the description but were unable to make contact due to them turning off on another road.

After setting up checkpoints near Highway 61 North, the subjects, who were later identified as Claiborne and Nicholas, were apprehended and later charged with Grand Larceny.

During the investigation, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department was able to obtain a search warrant at 1010 McGraw St. in Port Gibson and confiscate the items, including a Bobcat excavator and a Polaris Ranger.

This is an ongoing investigation. More charges and arrests are possible.

