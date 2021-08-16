Cancel
Mississippi State

Director of Mississippi nonprofit accused of stealing more than $40,000 of public money meant to feed children

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
A director of a nonprofit for youth in one of Mississippi’s poorest counties has been arrested for allegedly stealing state funds meant to feed needy children.

Carol Jackson, the executive director and founder of Sunflower County’s On Track Community Development Corporation was indicted earlier this month on fraud charges, Mississippi State Auditor Shad White said Monday.

Jackson is accused of submitting fraudulent documents and stealing more than $40,000 in Mississippi Department of Education money. She allegedly used state funds to write herself more than $20,000 in checks, withdrew thousands of dollars from an ATM at a local casino and spent nearly $2,000 on personal travel.

Jackson surrendered to auditor’s agents at the Sunflower County Sheriff’s office on Friday. She was released on $10,000 bail, according to the auditor’s office. It was not immediately clear if Jackson is represented by a lawyer.

Upon her arrest, Jackson was issued a $109,124.59 civil demand letter for the stolen money, interest and investigative expenses.

“We will hold the line when someone steals any taxpayer funds, but we are even more motivated when someone steals money intended for children,” White said in a statement.

If convicted, Jackson faces up to 5 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

