The defensive line performed well yesterday, so what?
The Carolina Panthers defensive line looked pretty good against the Indianapolis Colts yesterday. On the one hand, that’s great because these were all second and third team guys who were getting penetration on running plays and putting pressure on a variety of Colts quarterbacks. On the other hand, it was the preseason. Even fans of the perennially challenged Atlanta Falcons said the same thing about their defensive line (whose defensive end problems rival our own left tackle ones). We’ve also all spent a fair amount of time excusing the Panthers back up offensive line, as many fanbases do for their teams, by saying “all offensive lines look bad in the preseason.www.chatsports.com
