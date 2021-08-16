The defensive line performed well yesterday, so what?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... But there has just been too much toothpaste squeezed from this dispute to expect Ertz to remain with the Eagles once the real football starts in 5 ½ weeks. He’s not happy. Sirianni has a No. 1-caliber replacement in Dallas Goedert. And does Roseman want an $8.5 million backup playing 40% of the snaps? Unless … the GM needs Ertz in case Goedert is dealt. If Roseman is to be a suitor for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson — and the Eagles have interest, sources familiar with their thinking have told The Inquirer — he’s going to want to expend more than just draft picks. And Goedert is a commodity playing on a rookie contract and would fill a need in Houston.