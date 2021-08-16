Cancel
Wilmington, NC

Back to School: New Hanover County Schools

foxwilmington.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Summer vacation is coming to a close for many children in Southeastern North Carolina. As students prepare to head back to the classroom, WECT is visiting each school district in the Cape Fear and showcasing what each school system is doing to protect students and staff from COVID-19. Snipes Academy is one of several year-round schools in New Hanover County where students have already returned to the classroom. While most of the district’s schools don’t begin until Monday, August 23, the hallways of Snipes are already filled with the patter of little feet and classrooms are alive with children singing songs, laughing and learning.

foxwilmington.com

