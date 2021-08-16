Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Raiders make first roster moves to get down to 85 players

By Levi Damien
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w2Hq9_0bTXrDxk00

The deadline for NFL teams to make their first set of roster cuts is tomorrow. And most teams are getting ahead of things and announcing those moves today. The roster must come down from the 90-man offseason roster to 85 players. And since the Raiders had a full roster, five players were set to be waived. Those players are as follows:

Waived:

QB Case Cookus

K Dominic Eberle

LS Liam McCullough

RB Bo Scarborough

WR Caleb Scott

Released:

CB De’Vante Bausby

DT Ethan Westbrooks

The team also announced kicker Daniel Carlson’s return from the reserve/COVID-19 list, which is part of what made Eberle expendable. McCullough was depth at long snapper behind Trent Sieg.

Cookus and Scarborough were both recent additions since camp due to injuries and such. Now with Marcus Mariota returning from his injury, Cookus became extraneous. And the running back room is looking at a nice little competition between Trey Ragas and BJ Emmons, making Scarborough the odd man out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rnUV7_0bTXrDxk00

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

29K+
Followers
60K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Mariota
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#American Football#Wr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Raiders’ Hunter Renfrow speaks out on beating Jalen Ramsey during scrimmage with Rams

In the way that so many smaller, under-the-radar slot receivers do, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow has consistently been a guy who simply gets open when it matters most. Dubbed “Third-and-Renfrow” for his propensity to move the chains on the most crucial down, he showed his chops to the max on Wednesday in the Raiders’ joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams.
NFLallfans.co

Raiders’ running back retires early in training camp

Raiders running back Theo Riddick has retired from the NFL after spending parts of seven seasons in the league, the team announced Friday afternoon. Riddick, 30, was placed on the COVID-19 list to open camp and was moved to the reserve/retired list on Friday. The sixth-round pick out of Notre...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 trades to send Marcus Mariota to the Indianapolis Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders are set at quarterback this season, but like the past two seasons, the Colts are looking for their Day 1 starter it still seems. As the resident Colts and Raiders fan for Just Blog Baby, I pride myself in my objective coverage of both teams on this website. This is one of those times that I think the Colts and Raiders could make a trade where both teams benefit.
NFLtheScore

Raiders' Renfrow burns Ramsey in heated practice

Hunter Renfrow was the story of Las Vegas Raiders practice Wednesday, as he burned Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey multiple times in a heated session. "If I can beat Jalen Ramsey, I can beat anybody in the NFL," Renfrow told reporters after practice, according to PFF's Doug Kyed. "Because he's one of the best. He beat me a couple of times today, too."
NFLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Jalen Ramsey Hit Sparks Skirmish in ‘Spirited' Rams-Raiders Practice

The Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders held a joint practice on Wednesday, and things got heated between the two teams. It all started when Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey delivered a big hit on Josh Jacobs, causing the Raiders running back's helmet to fall off. Tight end Foster Moreau didn't approve of Ramsey's hit and came to his teammate's defense.
NFLchatsports.com

Raiders announce signing of former Seahawk

As fans of the Seattle Seahawks await the preseason opener for the team a week from Saturday, news on former members of the team continues to trickle in. Thursday reports emerged that the Las Vegas Raiders were meeting with K.J. Wright, who began his career for the Hawks playing for current Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Things get heated at Raiders scrimmage with Rams

Josh Jacobs took the handoff from Derek Carr and found a seam up the middle to get to the second level. Once he was a few yards downfield, here comes Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, flying over to rip Jacobs’s helmet off. Raiders tight end Foster Moreau was right there to get in Ramsey’s face and defend his teammate. Ramsey continues jawing with Moreau until several other Rams and Raiders players converge to break it up.
NFLreviewjournal.com

Raiders report: 2 starters go down with injuries

Friday — Off Saturday — Preseason game vs. Rams, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California, 7 p.m. (KVVU-5) Tuesday — Practice 7:30-9:30 a.m. (Rosters reduced to 80) There s no doubt the Raiders’ rebuilt offensive line is still a question mark heading into the regular season. And that will remain the case until further notice.
NFLchatsports.com

Raiders Rumors On Darren Waller, Karl Joseph, Mariota, Training Camp + Allegiant Stadium COVID News

Raiders rumors on Darren Waller, Karl Joseph, Marcus Mariota, Training Camp, Allegiant Stadium, Te’Von Coney and more players from Raiders training camp today. Magic Spoon is today’s Raiders Report sponsor! Go to https://magicspoon.thld.co/Raiders for great healthy cereal & use code Raiders at checkout to save $5 on your first order. Las Vegas Raiders rumors and news are piling up right now around Training Camp with a focus on several key injuries. Raiders Training Camp News On: - Jalen Richard, RB - John Brown, WR - Darius Stills, DT - Nick Kwiatkoski, LB - Darron Lee, LB - Te’Von Coney, LB - Darren Waller, TE - Marcus Mariota, QB - Karl Joseph, S - Isaiah Johnson, CB - Divine Deablo, LB - Mark Davis, Owner - Jon Gruden, HC Las Vegas Raiders News is around how the Raiders will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.

Comments / 0

Community Policy