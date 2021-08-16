Dedication Day! Waukee Northwest High School Officially Opens. Waukee Northwest High School is officially open! The district held a dedication event on Sunday, August 15, welcoming the community into our newest high school. The ceremony featured the school’s band, choir and words from the leadership team. Community members were also able to take tours of the building for the first time. Waukee Northwest High School will be a pillar of success in our community for decades to come. Enjoy the sights and sounds of the dedication event in the video associated with this story.