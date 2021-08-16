Cancel
Tennessee State

Ride Through Tennessee On The Epic Smoky Mountain Alpine Coaster

By Meghan Kraft
Only In Tennessee
Only In Tennessee
 3 days ago

When you first call to mind a roller coaster, you’re probably going to think of large amusement parks and cotton candy stands and massive crowds waiting under a heated summer sky. In Pigeon Forge, however, the Smoky Mountain Alpine Coaster is one of the best small-town experiences in all of Tennessee! Sure, it may look a little kitschy from the outside, but once you find out this coaster has its own claim to national fame, you may just change your tune.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UUmj7_0bTXqKFS00
Smoky Mountain Alpine Coaster - GoogleMaps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K04n5_0bTXqKFS00
Smoky Mountain Alpine Coaster - GoogleMaps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OfEiU_0bTXqKFS00
Smoky Mountain Alpine Coaster - GoogleMaps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qr6w1_0bTXqKFS00
Smoky Mountain Alpine Coaster - GoogleMaps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hb3Y3_0bTXqKFS00
Smoky Mountain Alpine Coaster - GoogleMaps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JKENa_0bTXqKFS00
Madeline Gonzalez - GoogleMaps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vpSvQ_0bTXqKFS00
Misty Childress - GoogleMaps

What a place to visit! Would you be brave enough to ride this Tennessee mountain coaster alone? You can find out more about this neat Tennessee experience with a visit to the Alpine Coaster’s official website and Facebook page.

If you’re looking for more fun in Tennessee, you can find it on the Harpeth River!

Address: Smoky Mountain Alpine Coaster, 867 Wears Valley Rd, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863, USA

Only In Tennessee

Only In Tennessee

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Tennessee is for people who LOVE the Volunteer State. We publish one Tennessee article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

