Higher costs could be just the start of myriad problems to come for providers, insurers, and patients alike. All eyes are fixated on inflation this year as escalated CPI numbers continue to roll in and the demand for post-pandemic goods and services remains high. Naturally, arguments regarding the breadth and depth of inflation are being made on both sides. Some economists feel the inflated numbers truly are transitory, as Fed Chairman Powell insisted for the better part of the first half of the year, while others are sure that rates will either steady or rise over the next few years. If inflation is here to stay, millions of Americans and many sectors of the US economy will suffer the burden of higher costs.